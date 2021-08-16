Man allegedly rapes minor in Kuisebmond

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond residential area on Friday.

This is according to a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, which stated that the alleged incident occurred around 13h00. The suspect allegedly grabbed the minor who was walking with her friend, pulled her into nearby bushes and raped her.

According to the report, the victim’s friend ran to seek assistance, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old woman was also allegedly raped around 06h00 on Saturday while looking for a taxi in Windhoek’s Khomasdal residential area.

The victim was allegedly approached by an unknown man, who then threatened her with a knife and dragged her into the bushes, where he raped her before robbing her of her handbag, shoes and wallet.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

In an unrelated matter, a two-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a trailer that was hooked onto a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred at Ngwezi Location in the Zambezi region on Saturday around 12h00.

According to the crime report, the driver of the vehicle and his passenger said they did not notice the toddler, who was playing near the trailer.

The toddler was identified as Kwenani Sibalatani.

Additionally, a 36-year-old man who was identified as Paulus Olavi, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom around 17h00 on Saturday in Windhoek.

Olavi’s motive for committing suicide is not known as he did not leave behind a suicide note.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Similarly, the body of a 44-year-old man was allegedly found hanging from a tree at Onkunga village in the Omusati Region on Friday at 10h00.

The crime report identified the deceased as Gabriel Amunyela, who reportedly went missing from home on 11 August.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations into all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency