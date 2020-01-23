Man appears in court on rape charges at Rehoboth

A 54-year-old suspect from Volstruisvlaakte Informal Settlement at Rehoboth arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with two minor girls between 1994, December 2010 and December 2012 made his first appearance at the Rehoboth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims appeared before Magistrate Kandiwapa Nangombe on seven counts of rape read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, Act 4 of 200 and the Combating of Rape Act, Act 8 of 2008 and was denied bail.

The matter was postponed to 27 February next month for the accused to apply for legal representation through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate.

In counts 1 to 4, it is alleged that the accused who is the father of the victim, would during the holidays, book the victim from the S.O.S Children's Village where she was a foster child, and rape her by inserting his finger or penis after promising her gifts and telling her it was her mother's fault.

The victim was 8 years old at the time of the alleged rape that allegedly happened between December 2010 and December 2012.

Counts 4 to 6 with another minor allegedly happened between 1994 and 1995 where it is alleged that the suspect would call the victim who was 7 and 8 years old at the time of the incidents and had sexual intercourse with her at numerous occasions

The accused is married to the victim's aunt, and the victim's mother would leave the children with her sister and husband, whenever she was going to work.

It is further alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her at his residence when his wife would do domestic chores at their landlord. Suspect raped the victim in the backyard shark he resided in.

State Prosecutor, Zibiho Munzenze who represented the State in the matter opposed bail on the grounds that it is not in the interest of justice for the accused to be released on bail and that impact reports are still outstanding and the possibility of the accused interfering with witnesses is high.

He was however advised to apply for formal bail application.

He is held at the Rehoboth Police holding cells.

Source: Namibia Press Agency