Man arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Oshikoto Region

OMUTHIYA: A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother at Oshigambo village in the Oshikoto Region on Thursday. According to a crime update issued on Friday by regional commander Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, the incident allegedly occurred around 20h20 in the Otilindi location. She said the 52-year-old suspect had reportedly confronted his brother about his failure to offer him transport. 'The brother left and he was followed by the suspect, who allegedly stabbed him once in the chest with a knife,' Kalompo-Nashikaku said. The older man was rushed to Onandjokwe Hospital for treatment but died before he could be admitted. 'The suspect was arrested while investigations continue,' she said. Meanwhile, Kalompo-Nashikaku also reported that a woman was arrested in connection with the death of her newborn baby in the Omuthiya Constituency. The incident occurred on Thursday and involved a 34-year-old woman who is a bartender in a shebeen. 'The suspect left the customers at the shebeen and went into her room, which is in the same structure as the shebeen,' Kalompo-Nashikaku reported. When the customers went looking for the woman, they found her lying in bed and saw blood stains all over the room. 'A customer saw the baby's body in a basin under the bed and alerted others before notifying the police,' the regional commander said. The woman was taken to the Omuthiya State Hospital for observation. 'The baby's body was taken to the Omuthiya police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted and the woman was then arrested while investigations continue,' Kalompo-Nashikaku said. Source: Namibia Press Agency