Man Arrested for Possession of Contraband Whisky in Onankali

Onankali, Oshikoto Region - A 43-year-old man was apprehended on Thursday in Onankali village, Oshikoto Region, for possessing 259 packs of contraband whisky. The Namibian Police Force reported on Friday that the suspect was caught by police on patrol around 22h00.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), The crime report detailed that the confiscated whisky packs contained 5180 sachets, valued at N.dollars 25,000. The suspect, hailing from Engela village in the Ohangwena Region, has been taken into custody following the discovery of the illicit goods.