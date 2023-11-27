  • November 28, 2023
Hot News :

Namibia Police Report Three Suicides Over the Weekend

Man Arrested in Windhoek for Alleged Possession of Cannabis

Seven-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Omusati Region

NHE to Construct Over 500 Houses in Katima Mulilo in 2024

Epukiro All-Stars Clinch Victory at Murirua-Kaaheke Memorial Football Tournament

Labour Commissioner Urges Trade Unions to Meet Annual Return Deadline

Man Arrested in Windhoek for Alleged Possession of Cannabis

Share This Article:

Windhoek, Namibia – A 29-year-old man was arrested in Windhoek on Saturday for allegedly being in possession of cannabis, with a reported value of N.dollars 14,950.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), The Namibian Police Force (NamPol), in a crime report on Sunday, stated that the arrest occurred during a routine police stop and search operation on Wilbard Kapuenene Street. The suspect was allegedly found with 1,495 grams of cannabis. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. In a separate incident, NamPol reported a robbery in Grysblok, Katutura, where a man was allegedly robbed of his iPhone valued at N.dollars 30,000 on Friday. The assailant reportedly snatched the phone and fled on foot around 20h00. No arrests have been made, and the police are investigating the incident. Additionally, another man was robbed at a bus stop in Windhoek on Saturday, losing possessions worth N.dollars 12,000, including N.dollars 4,000 in cash and a cellphone. He was reportedly attacked and assaulted with a panga. As of Sunday, no suspects had been apprehended, and police investigations are continuing.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.