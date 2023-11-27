Man Arrested in Windhoek for Alleged Possession of Cannabis

Windhoek, Namibia – A 29-year-old man was arrested in Windhoek on Saturday for allegedly being in possession of cannabis, with a reported value of N.dollars 14,950.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), The Namibian Police Force (NamPol), in a crime report on Sunday, stated that the arrest occurred during a routine police stop and search operation on Wilbard Kapuenene Street. The suspect was allegedly found with 1,495 grams of cannabis. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. In a separate incident, NamPol reported a robbery in Grysblok, Katutura, where a man was allegedly robbed of his iPhone valued at N.dollars 30,000 on Friday. The assailant reportedly snatched the phone and fled on foot around 20h00. No arrests have been made, and the police are investigating the incident. Additionally, another man was robbed at a bus stop in Windhoek on Saturday, losing possessions worth N.dollars 12,000, including N.dollars 4,000 in cash and a cellphone. He was reportedly attacked and assaulted with a panga. As of Sunday, no suspects had been apprehended, and police investigations are continuing.