Man dies in accident on Okahandja-Windhoek B1 road

A 29-year-old man died on the spot on Sunday night after the sedan he was driving allegedly left the road and crashed into a bridge some 25 kilometres south of Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the identity of the deceased is known to the police but is withheld as his next of kin are yet to be informed of his death.

Mbeha further stated that the deceased was alone in the vehicle when the accident occurred at about 23h30 on the Windhoek-Okahandja B1 road.

“His vehicle allegedly left the road to the right side and bumped into a bridge, forcing it to roll over and instantly killed the driver,” she said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency