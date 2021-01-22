A 27-year-old man was remanded in custody at Rundu on Thursday for allegedly hacking to death his 80-year-old grandmother with an axe at Kaguni village in the Kavango West Region.

The suspect, Michael Kandjimi, made his first court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Sonia Sampofu postponed his case to 16 March 2021 for further police investigations.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, the accused opted to apply for legal aid representation from the Ministry of Justice’s legal aid department.

It is alleged that Kandjimi hacked his grandmother Antonia Sikerete to death with a traditional axe Tuesday night.

Public prosecutor Variety Matamata appeared for the State.

