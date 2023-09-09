Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle at Okakarara

An adult male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, at Okakarara after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while crossing the C22 tar road.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Saturday, the incident happened on Friday, when the deceased whose age is unknown was hit by a seven-seater vehicle, while alone, at about 22h00.

“The deceased who is yet to be identified succumbed to his injuries at the Okakarara State Hospital where he was taken shortly after the accident,” she said, adding that his body is now kept at the Okakarara State Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened at the Okakarara Police Station against the 27-year-old male driver of the seven-seater vehicle, Mbeha said.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency