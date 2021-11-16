Man to appear in court for allegedly stabbing brother to death

A 41-year-old is expected to appear in the Rehoboth Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death at the town on Saturday.

A Namibian Police Force (NamPol) report issued on Sunday said the suspect allegedly stabbed 47-year-old Frederick van Wyk.

The incident occurred between 14h00 and 14h30 on Saturday at the Block-G residential area at the town.

“It is alleged that the deceased came out from the yard to stop his brothers who started fighting where they were both drinking togethe. The suspect stabbed the deceased once on the chest on the left side and also stabbed another brother on the left upper side of his back. The deceased ran into the yard, fell under the tree and succumbed to the stabbed wound,” said the report.

The man faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, at Okahao in the Omusati Region, a 51-year-old man identified as Silvanus Kuudhigililwa liyambo allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his sleeping room.

Iiyambo was discovered by his housemates on Friday at around 06h30. No foul play is suspected and no suicide note was found.

At Eengwena village, also in the Omusati Region, a 69-year-old man identified as Mbambi Hilimbikilwa was found hanging from a tree in his mahangu field on Friday morning.

“Hilimbikilwa was last seen on Thursday afternoon by the children and on Friday, his body was discovered hanging from the tree with a rope around his neck in his mahangu field by one of his neighbours. No suicide note was found,” said the report.

All deceased persons' next of kin are informed of their deaths and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency