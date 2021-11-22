Man to appear in Karasburg court for alleged murder

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly stabbed to death a 24-year-old man on Saturday morning in the southern town.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the incident happened between 00h00 and 01h00 on Saturday in the Westerkim residential area.

It is alleged that Christiaan was on his way home with a friend when they met up with the suspect and an argument erupted over properties that the suspect stole from the deceased two weeks ago.

“However, no case was opened and the deceased recognized his friend’s tackies which the suspect was wearing. The suspect then stabbed the deceased once on his chest with an unknown object,” said Mubebo.

The deceased was transported to Karasburg State Hospital by a private vehicle and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. He was identified as Moses Christiaan and his next of kin are aware of his death.

In a separate incident, two men aged 29 and 22 are expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they allegedly stole seven goats at farm Boegberg in the Snyfontein area.

The alleged theft occurred on Friday around 22h00 when 'The suspects entered the complainant's kraal and removed seven goats without the owner’s consent. The goats valued at N.dollars 7 000, were recovered,' he said.

The suspects both reside in Keetmanshoop and police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency