Maranatha celebrates birthday with premiere video

Namibia’s award-winning gospel songstress Maranatha Goroh on Saturday celebrated her 30th birthday with a premiere video for her new single ‘There is hope’ in the capital.

The songstress dressed in a beautiful African print gown designed by Kasso with a golden crown performed her single ‘There is hope’ for close friends and family.

Maranatha’s golden voice silenced the room with close to 50 people caught in a web of her heavenly voice, watching on as she performed with so much enthusiasm.

According to Maranatha the song ‘There is hope’ is dedicated to everyone that has gone through hurt, loss, and pain and the video is geared to bring hope in a time of uncertainties, especially to those affected by the pandemic.

The video depicts imagery of the western world, Asia and Africa indicating that everyone do go through tough times at one point in their lives and there are people who care and are willing to help, said Maranatha.

The artist further said last year she went through depression and with the help of the Lord and those around her she overcame the depression through her music which is why she could up with a masterpiece.

‘Most of the time you write best when you are at your lowest because you draw from your inner strength,’ said Maranatha.

The song ‘There is hope’ was an idea that Maranatha’s father Pastor Haruna Goroh gave her during the COVID-19 lockdown in Namibia.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Goroh said the world was at its lowest and people needed hope that things will be okay.

The event was also attended by other Namibian top artists.

Source: Namibia Press Agency