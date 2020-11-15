Masilingi shines at Track and Field games as Narib and Geldenhuys rivalry continue

Beatrice Masilingi is the star of the 2020 Namibia Track and Field Championships that took place at the Independence Stadium on Friday and Saturday, winning all four events she participated in.

The 17-year-old who is currently number one in the World Junior Rankings won the 100 metres, 200m, 400m and 4X400m relay to complete what she described as a tough but satisfying weekend.

“I got what I came for, I did well in the 400m even though yesterday (Friday) was a bit tough because of the wet weather – though I managed a PB (personal best). The plans do not change, I want to qualify for the Olympics, and this gives me a chance to know where I stand when the qualification period comes through,” Masilingi said.

In the 100m, Masilingi clocked a time of 11:52 seconds while in the 200m she came home in a time of 22:81 seconds.

In the 400m, she ran 58:46 seconds which is way slower than the 52:19 seconds that she ran at the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund on 07 March.

In the 4X400m relay, Masilingi and her Namibian Police Force teammates ran a time of 4:13:91 to beat their only rivals for the competition Cheetah Athletics Club by almost a minute (5:08:37).

Her coach Henk Botha was also satisfied with her performance, saying their main aim was to see how she performs in the 400m.

He added that they are now looking at competing at more events in South Africa and Australia so as to get her ready for Olympic qualifiers.

Other athletes such as Ernst Narib and Ivan Geldenhuys also expressed their satisfaction with the weekend meeting, saying the event offered them an opportunity to gauge themselves for the Olympic qualifiers.

Narib won his favourite 200m race in a time of 20:94 seconds beating Geldenhuys into second with a time of 21:31 seconds. The third place went to Hatago Murere.

The 100m race was won by Sandro Diergaardt with a time of 10:80 seconds in a rain-affected race, with Narib coming second with 10:93 seconds and Murere coming third clocking 11:07 seconds.

Geldenhuys won the 400m race (41:15 seconds) with Narib coming second (47:66 seconds) and Sam Shimanda coming third with a time of 49:50 seconds.

Below are some of the selected results from the championships:

10 000m – Men

Kefas Kondjashili (gold), Lisias Teofilus (silver), Jesaya Mateus (bronze)

Long Jump – Men

Sandro Diergaardt (gold), Aston Mukwiilongo (silver), Ruwanyo de Koe (bronze)

Shot Put – Men

Leeor-el Breytenbach (gold), Ryan Williams (silver), Hitjivirue Kaanjuka (bronze)

800m – Women

Christine Mbonga (gold), Salmi Nduviteko (silver), Radegundus Gustav (bronze)

Long Jump – Women

Natalie Louw (gold), Chrislene Klein-Nienaber (silver), Frieda Iithete (bronze).

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY