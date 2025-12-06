Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Miami: Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has credited the club’s MLS Cup triumph to his teammates’ determination, saying the group met every challenge across a demanding campaign. The 38-year-old Argentine said the 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in Saturday’s final was just a reward for a season that included 58 games across all competitions for the Florida outfit.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Messi joined Miami along with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in July 2023. “One of the objectives when we arrived here was this,” Messi stated. “We were able to win the Leagues Cup as soon as we arrived. Now we’ve had a great year, where we competed in every competition we had to play. We reached another Leagues Cup final and we played a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.”





Messi further reflected on the team’s journey, noting, “Last year we finished first in the league and unfortunately went out in the first round. This year one of the objectives was to win MLS. The team put in a huge effort. It’s been a very long year with a lot of matches, and the team was up to the task.”





In the triumphant match on Saturday, Messi played a vital role by assisting both Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, helping the team pull away from the Canadian side late in the match. The World Cup-winning captain ended the MLS campaign with 23 assists to complement his 35 goals in 33 outings. Overall, in 49 games across all competitions for Miami in 2025, Messi scored 43 goals and provided 26 assists.





Messi also paid tribute to Alba and Busquets, who had previously announced their retirement at the end of the season. “Something very beautiful is ending for them, something to which they dedicated their whole lives,” Messi said. “From now on, another life begins. I wish them the best because they are two friends I care about very much, and I’m happy they can leave with this title.”

