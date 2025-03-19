Independence Horseracing Bash Set for Aminuis



Windhoek: Information Minister, Emma Theofelus, has urged Namibian media houses to explore new methods of news production and dissemination, along with innovative ways to generate profit amidst existing threats. She delivered these remarks during the launch of New Era Publication Corporation’s (NEPC) Era Select platform on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Era Select is a tailored platform that allows subscribers to choose from various content categories, including Sports, News, Business, Vibes, and AgriToday. Theofelus emphasized the pressing need for the Namibian media to shift from traditional methods of operation and revenue generation to avoid existential risks.





The minister highlighted that media companies might face closure if they don’t incorporate technological and economic advancements into their operations. ‘If you do not change by bringing solutions of technological and economic advancement in your operations, you are likely to disappear from the face of the earth,’ she warned.





NEPC board chairperson, John Sifani, also addressed attendees at the event, reiterating the organization’s commitment to fortifying its structure to address upcoming challenges. ‘The board and management remain committed to repositioning the corporation to become a stronger and more resilient media house that is prepared to mitigate the challenges of the future, whereas we remain in line with our mandate and mission,’ Sifani stated.





The launch event saw participation from various chief executive officers of different organizations and media houses, underscoring the significance of the issues discussed.

