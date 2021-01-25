Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa has lauded engineers, contractors and workers involved in the maintenance of Namibia’s road infrastructure, stating that Namibia’s top position in quality roads is due to them.

Mutorwa said this following Namibia’s ranking as the country with the best roads in Africa, for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Global Competitive Report Index of 2020 on the quality of road infrastructure, Namibia scored 5.2 out of 7, ranking first in Africa and 23rd globally. This is attributed to the effective maintenance strategy on existing road infrastructure and the upgrading and construction of new roads, which contribute significantly to the quality of national roads.

In an interview with Nampa today, the minister said it is gratifying that Namibia has maintained the top position in Africa with regards to road infrastructure.

“I congratulate those involved, including the Roads Authority, Ministry of Works and Transport, Roads Contractor Company and Road Fund Administration. We also have to congratulate those who do these works and encourage them to continue because many at times we congratulate ourselves but forget about the actual people who do these works. I have my own responsibility as a policy maker but for the past five consecutive years that Namibia has been ranked the best, all gratitude is due to these people,” Mutorwa said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency