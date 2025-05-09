Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League



Abuja: The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, has urged the newly inaugurated board of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to implement programs that would address the needs of industries in the country. Enoh made this call while inaugurating the Governing Board of the ITF.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the minister expressed the need for the board to develop and implement training programs that cater to the current and future requirements of various industries. He emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships with industry, academia, and other stakeholders to ensure the relevance and effectiveness of the training programs. Furthermore, Enoh highlighted the necessity for efficient resource utilization within the ITF to maximize its impact.





The minister pointed out that President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda focuses on diversification through industrialization and digitization. He noted the global shift towards technology and digitization and emphasized the ITF’s role in preparing Nigeria’s workforce to meet these new challenges.





Enoh underscored the critical role of the ITF in aligning workforce skills with industry demands to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy. He tasked the board with advocating for technology-driven training programs, establishing industry-academia partnerships, and strategically utilizing resources to accelerate progress.





The minister expressed confidence in the board’s expertise and experience, encouraging them to contribute effectively to the ITF’s mandates. He stressed the importance of their role in steering the ITF towards achieving its objectives.





In response, the Chairman of the board, Mr. Hamma Alikumo, assured that the board would work diligently to fulfill the ITF’s mandates. Alikumo expressed gratitude to the president, the minister, and other board members for their support in the success of the program.

