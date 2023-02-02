Ministry of Mines and Energy says Eskom crisis will not affect Namibia

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has called on the Ministry of Mines and Energy to address South Africa’s Eskom power crisis, fearing that Namibia will be cut off from its power supply.

PDM on Wednesday released a statement saying that the beleaguered South African government is aiming to make it legally possible for it to break the existing contracts with its neighbouring countries, to provide a certain amount of electricity to themselves.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday declared a state of national disaster in South Africa to provide a legal platform to deal with the energy crisis.

Namibia produces about 40 per cent of its energy requirements, while about 60 per cent is imported from neighbouring countries through the South African Power Pool.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Simon Andreas, told Nampa that the ministry is fully aware of the power crisis faced by South Africa, and there was no communication received from SA to Namibia regarding electricity.

Andreas explained that the Namibian government has a contract agreement with SA, and the contract is solid enough as a guarantee that there will be a supply of power.

“We have a contract with SA, Namibia pays for power supply... Even if they were to violate the contract they will have to communicate equally because of the good bilateral relationship shared between us,” said Andreas.

The ministry is looking at alternative ways to increase the production rate so that Namibia reduces its reliance on countries such as South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique, he emphasised.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency