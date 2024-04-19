Minor allegedly burnt at Omusati

  • April 20, 2024
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly burning a five-year-old boy at Omaku village in the Tsandi constituency of the Omusati Region.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Omusati’s Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Moses Simaho, confirmed to Nampa on Friday that the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 14h00 and a case of attempted murder has been opened.

According to Simaho, the victim is accused of breaking into the shebeen and stealing sugar.

‘It is alleged that the suspect burned the boy by lighting the grass on fire and applying it to the child’s body,’ he said.

Simaho indicated that the victim sustained serious injuries on both hands, feet, thighs and legs.

He noted that the victim is admitted at Tsandi hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and charged.

Police investigations into the matter continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency

