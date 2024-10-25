Minor boy allegedly rapes minor girl at Helao Nafidi



A 12 – year – old boy has been arrested after he allegedly raped an eight – year – old girl at Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena Region . Ohangwena Crime Investigations Coordinator , Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mburuu , said the incidents occurred between August and October 2024 when the girl had to spend the night at a neighbour ‘ s house in Omafo location while her mother went to work . According to Mburuu , the suspect allegedly raped the girl on several occasions . ‘ The girl was frequently taken to the suspect ‘ s home to spend the night there while her mother was away on night shift work ,’ she said . Because there was not enough room for the girl at the neighbouring house , the boy ‘ s grandmother advised that the boy and girl sleep in the same room . This was allegedly when the boy would take advantage of the girl . Mburuu pointed out that the two are not related . She indicated that the suspect was released on warning in the care of his mother , who was warned to ensure that he shows up at the Ohangwena

Magistrate ‘ s Court on Friday . Police investigations continue .

Source: The Namibia News Agency