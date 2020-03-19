MIXED FEELINGS AS POLITICIANS REFLECT ON NAMIBIA, 30 YEARS LATER

After being under the control of South Africa for about 75 years, Namibia was born 30 years ago as the world’s newest independent nation.

In the run-up to Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary, Nampa engaged several Namibian leaders and politicians gauge their perspectives on how far the country has come post-independence.

In many respects, it could be deduced from their responses that there are divergent views on the progress made thus far.

Another commonality that could be drawn is that more work needs to be done to propel the nation in the right trajectory, that of economic emancipation.

First, Nampa interviewed founding President Sam Nujoma, the man described by many as Father of the Namibian nation and lead of the liberation struggle.

It is now 30 years into Namibia’s young democracy and political independence, but for Nujoma, the goal remains the same: it is that of Namibians determining their own destiny in all spheres imaginable.

From the genesis, Nujoma’s presidency was preoccupied with ensuring that that there are sufficient schools, clinics, roads and railways to connect all parts of Namibian.

Namibia has never looked back since, according to Nujoma.

“The key achievement first and foremost is peace and stability and economic development and above all education and training of Namibian citizens,” he said.

The former president said the country has made significant progress in areas of education, agriculture and health.

“From kindergarten, primary school, secondary school up to the university level, the University of Namibia, we have created it and is now educating engineers, doctors, historians and everything else,” he said.

With Namibia now at 30, Nujoma is convinced that for as long as its citizens are united, no amount socio-economic challenges are insurmountable.

As the Nampa crew continued engaging the former statesman at his private office in the heart of Namibia’s capital, Windhoek, he echoed the words he remarked on 21 March 1990, when the colonial South African flag descended for the last time to make way for the new red, blue, green and gold flag of the Republic of Namibia amidst ecstatic celebrations from the crowd that had gathered on that historic day.

“I believe that we must unite and work together for the common good of all Namibian citizens irrespective of their colour, race or places of origin because I believe that a people united, striving to achieve common good for all members of society will always emerge victorious,” Nujoma said.

Nampa also set down with Namibia’s second President, Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Pohamba’s message to Namibians as they celebrate 30 years of political independence was modest, sweet and swift.

“We should endeavor to embrace and uphold the culture of hard work and to act in the best interest of our country at all times. The future of our country will be defined by our individual and collective actions today and tomorrow. I therefor urge fellow Namibians to hold hands in the name of unity, peace and security because when we are united as a nation, we will be able to overcome many challenges that are now facing our republic,” he stated briefly.

Nampa also caught up with founding education minister and former Prime Minister Nahas Angula at his private residence in Windhoek to reflect on Namibia’s three-decade journey.

As we engaged the former Cabinet minister, it quickly sunk into to us that he does not want to be called ‘honourable, former minister or PM’.

The modest politician simply wanted to be addressed as ‘Comrade Nahas or Citizen Katusha’.

“We are celebrating our 30th anniversary as a democractic nation under very difficult circumstances. Our economy is not doing well. Youth are struggling to get employment and means of livelihood. Our health systems are not of the best [quality/standards]. Hepatitis E is devastating our people. We pray [to] God that Corona Virus will not enter the borders of Namibia. Otherwise, I am not sure that our health system can cope with that,” he said.

For Angula, there is not much to celebrate for Namibians as they commemorate the countries political freedom, as this freedom has failed to translate into meaningful economic upliftment to the masses of the populace.

“Poverty is ravaging our people, especially in the urban informal settlement, in the rural areas,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the good rains experienced in most parts of the country.

“Perhaps we are going to have a bumper harvest this season,” he said

But under the circumstances, most Namibians are stressed as they grapple with finding means to survive, he added.

“Yes, Nations are just like a family. As families sometime we come under stress because the resources become scarce but we carry on and we should carry on a nation. The is a tomorrow. We should not despair,” he advised.

Like Angula, leader of the official opposition in the National Assembly – the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) – McHenry Venaani said Namibians must celebrate the milestones achieved over the years.

He said Namibia is a respected country around the world and its political stability and peace are laudable features.

In the midst of this, however, Namibia is still confronted by a “strata of challenges” according to the 42-year-old.

“These are the challenges that we need to do a soul search [on]. We must do a soul search to see what is it that we can fast-track to be able to deliver prosperity to the people of this country,” he said.

More so, the politician pointed out that social ills such as corruption need to be confronted head on, if delivering prosperity is anything to go by.

“Corruption is bad. Whether it’s perpetuated by whites or blacks. We must create a culture of meritocracy in our country to make sure that those that are best to serve us continue to do so. Let’s put people in the police, in the health sector, in the justice system or judiciary, let’s put in people that are better than us to lead,” he said.

In addition, Venaani noted that Namibians cannot stop dreaming and demanding for a better Namibia.

“As we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, we must tighten our shoe laces and to make sure that the next fight of economic liberation should be more fought much more stronger and with more agility and respect so that we can be able to deliver the economic liberation that the people of this country so much yearn for,” he concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency