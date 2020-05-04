MoHSS to release document to control movement of persons at Namibia/Angola border

The Ministry if Health and Social Services says it will soon release a document to control the movement of those seeking medical attention.

Last Monday during the regional updates at the COVID-19 communication centre in Windhoek the governor of the Kavango East Region Bonny Wakudumo said there was a public outcry on the opening o the Namibia/Angola border for those seeking medical attention.

Wakudumo suggested that mass testing be done due to this movement.

The Executive Director in the ministry of Health and Social Services Ben Nangombe told Nampa on Monday it is not a wholesale opening of the border and that only special cases such as those on chronic medication was being attended to.

‘The ministry will soon release a document on the operational modalities on how those seeking medical attention will be treated,’ he said.

He said the document will indicate that those who want medical attention will submit their health passports after their medication will be handed to them without them crossing the border to come into Namibia.

Currently, those on chronic medication were allowed to come into the country to seek medical attention at the health facilities in Rundu.

The ministry he said is also looking at the option of mobile clinics to be placed at specific positions to prevent more Angolans from coming into the country.

Nangombe said the ministry has begun to draft the document which will soon be finalised.

On the mass testing suggested by the governor, Nangombe said the ministry has rolled out expanded targeted testing for specific categories of persons at risk.

Nangombe said it would be inhumane for Namibia to return Angolans in need of health care.

Source: Namibia Press Agency