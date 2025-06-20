Norway to Boost Defence Spending to 5% of GDP



Windhoek: Former First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, premiered a documentary on Thursday night that highlights her journey from 2015 to 2024 as First Lady. The film, titled ‘Lead from Where You Are: The Journey of the Office of the First Lady (2015-2024)’, is now showing at Ster-Kinekor cinemas. The premiere event in Windhoek was attended by notable figures such as former President Nangolo Mbumba and Vice President Lucia Witbooi.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the documentary showcases Geingos’ childhood and features key political figures, including the leader of the Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, and former health minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula. Geingos narrates her journey as a member of the Swapo Party think tank and as an economic adviser to the former President, Hifikepunye Pohamba.





The documentary also delves into Geingos’ experiences with cyberbullying and gendered insults, highlighting her successful defamation lawsuit against Abed Hishoono, a member of the Independent Patriots for Change. Additionally, Geingos reflects on moments with her late husband, President Hage Geingob, recounting their wedding day and his final moments. Geingob passed away on February 4, 2024, three weeks after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.





‘Hage wasn’t sick for long. He certainly wasn’t sick for long enough for us to contemplate that this was imminent. We knew we had limited time but what we didn’t know was that it was three weeks,’ Geingos shared in the documentary. The premiere was also attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and several diplomats.

