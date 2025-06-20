Norway to Boost Defence Spending to 5% of GDP



Buenos Aires: Former Spain international midfielder Iker Muniain raised the prospect of retirement after parting ways with Argentine club San Lorenzo. The 32-year-old had been tied to the Buenos Aires club until December but exercised an option to terminate the contract early, citing personal reasons.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Muniain announced his departure from San Lorenzo in a news conference in Buenos Aires, expressing that a part of him would remain with the club. He admitted that this is the first time he has considered quitting playing and that there is a significant chance he might retire, stating he would need more time to reflect on this decision.





Muniain made 26 appearances across all competitions for San Lorenzo, scoring four goals and providing one assist, after joining the club on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao last September. His tenure in Argentina was marked by an institutional crisis at San Lorenzo, involving a corruption scandal with the club’s president, Marcelo Moretti, and financial issues that led to delayed salary payments to players.





While Muniain did not specify whether the off-field issues influenced his decision to leave, he emphasized that he cherished his time at the club. “I’ve been able to experience nine or 10 truly wonderful months despite all the circumstances and problems that have arisen at times,” said Muniain, who has two Spain caps. “It’s been very special, it’s been very beautiful. It has been worthwhile and the memories will last a lifetime.”

