Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa has lauded engineers, contractors and workers involved in the maintenance of Namibia’s road infrastructure, stating that Namibia’s top position in quality roads is due to them.

Mutorwa said this following Namibia’s ranking as the country with the best roads in Africa, for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Global Competitive Report Index of 2020 on the quality of road infrastructure, Namibia scored 5.2 out of 7, ranking first in Africa and 23rd globally. This is attributed to the effective maintenance strategy on existing road infrastructure and the upgrading and construction of new roads, which contribute significantly to the quality of national roads.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, the minister said it is gratifying that Namibia has maintained the top position in Africa with regards to road infrastructure.

“I congratulate those involved, including the Roads Authority, Ministry of Works and Transport, Roads Contractor Company and Road Fund Administration. We also have to congratulate those who do these works and encourage them to continue because many at times we congratulate ourselves but forget about the actual people who do these works. I have my own responsibility as a policy maker but for the past five consecutive years that Namibia has been ranked the best, all gratitude is due to these people,” Mutorwa said.

He further urged all stakeholders involved to redouble their efforts and build roads in the most remote and rural areas and to regularly maintain and upgrade existing roads.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Roads Authority (RA) Chief Executive Officer, Conrad Lutombi, said the developing and extending of Namibia’s road infrastructure by RA has been made possible by government’s commitment through the Ministry of Works and Transport, which has continuously accorded top priority to the provision of funding the development of road infrastructure.

Lutombi, however, added that the accolade comes at a time when roads have been affected by good rains, particularly in the southern regions of the country.

“The RA will ensure that all damaged sections are restored after the rainy season ends and where needed, drainage structures will be constructed to mitigate future damage or flooding,” said Lutombi.

This, he said, will be done to keep the road network in a good condition as Namibia strives to achieve the vision of having a sustainable road sector, which is ahead of national and regional socio-economic needs in pursuit of Namibia’s Vision 2030.

