N.dollars 16 000 fine for residents found by-passing electricity at Keetmanshoop

Keetmanshoop Municipality said residents that are found bypassing or tampering with electricity meters can be fined up to N.dollars 16 000.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday the municipality's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Desmond Basson stressed that no customer in any manner or for any reason whatsoever by-pass the metering equipment of the municipality on any premises or tamper or interfere with any meter.

He said this include the prepayment meter adding that such tampering, interference or by-passing is deemed to be a serious offence and upon conviction can lead to a fine of up to N.dollars 16 000.

Basson said where there is evidence of tampering, interference or by-passing exist the municipality has the right to disconnect the supply of electricity immediately without prior notice to the customers.

'The customer is liable for all fees and charges levied by council for disconnection and subsequent re-connection, the process has started of investigating this illegal connection,' he said.

The CEO went on to say that it is prohibited and it not allowed for residents to provide power to their neighbor across erf boundaries.

'This practice is not allowed unless otherwise authorized by council, no person may sell or supply electricity that is supplied to the premises an agreement with council to any other person for use on any other premises or permit or allow the resale of supply to take place,' Basson stressed.

Further Basson said the municipality has started with a water meter audit with the objective of ensuring that all erf in Keetmanshoop is linked to a legitimate water meter and also to update customer data.

'Residents are requested to allow municipal employees access to their properties as per the local authority act of 1992 which allow local authority councils right of entry upon private land. We want to see of there are residents that are stealing water and just to see if the meters are connected correctly,' said Basson.

The persons conducting the water meter audit will be clearly identified by work identification cards, overalls and valid letter from the municipality.

Basson also announced that the new overalls for the municipality are now red and not green as before.

'We released that the green overalls were common and many people were wearing them, so we asked our employees to bring back the green overall in exchange with the red overall, so the residents should take note that our employees are in red overalls now and anyone with a green overall is not link to the municipality,' he added.

