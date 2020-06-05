Namibia among most unequal societies in the world

Namibian President Dr. Hage Geingob said Namibia remains among the most unequal society’s in the world, confirming the deeply embedded structural nature of its challenge.

Making the remarks during his first State of the Nation Address into his second term as Head-of-State on Thursday, Geingob said the status quo is not sustainable and that people-centred reforms will have to be intensified that result in tangible improvements in the lives of people.

“We have made progress and poverty has declined. According to Namibia Statistics Agency, poverty declined in Namibia from a 70 per cent in 1994, to 37.7 per cent in 2003 and 18 per cent by 2016,’ he said.

According to the 2017 World Bank Report and as endorsed by Oxfam International, Namibia’s decline in poverty is attributable to a targeted policy framework. Government allocates a high percentage of resources to the social sectors, including universal access to education, a highly subsidized healthcare system and Social Safety Nets that reverse the effects of a skewed economy.

Geingob said Namibia, South Africa and Botswana are among the few African countries that provide the Old Age Social Grant as a cash transfer, which directly contribute to arresting poverty and childhood stunting. Government has increased this grant by more than 100 percent over the past four years.

Other Social Safety Nets implemented by Government include the Foster Care Grant for vulnerable and orphaned children; Marginalized and Disability Grants; the School Feeding Programme; Food for Work and the Veterans’ grants.

In total, Government spends N.dollars 3.9 billion on social grants annually, benefiting 1 million people or 41 per cent of the total population.

He added that over the period 2015 to 2019, Government redirected resources to the value of N.dollars 2.1 billion towards the drought relief programme, which has benefitted annually, an average of 564,983 people across all 14 regions, while during the same period Government introduced the Food Bank to reduce hunger among the extreme poor citizens in urban and peri-urban areas.

“The Food Bank has been rolled out to all 14 regions and covers 10,156 households or 42,081 individual beneficiaries and 219 Street Committees. Due to ongoing refinements to the eligibility criteria of beneficiaries, the figure has decreased, and the programme is now serving truly needy members of our society,” Geingob indicated.

He further said despite the inroads that were made, there are limits to what fiscal policy alone can achieve in eradicating poverty and inequality in Namibia and indicated that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to reverse some of the gains made in the war against poverty.

Source: Namibia Press Agency