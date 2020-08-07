Namibia to abide by SADC protocols amidst Zimbabwe situation

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has announced that Namibia will respect and abide by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocols in the midst of Zimbabwe’s growing reports of alleged human rights violations.

In a statement on Thursday, acting executive director of MIRCO Rebecca Iyambo said the ministry received enquiries from several local media and some members of the public requesting the reaction of the Namibian government on the security situation in Zimbabwe.

She noted that SADC has mechanisms in place established to deal with issues affecting member states in between summits, such as issues on regional integration, economic development, and peace and stability.

“Namibia respects the establishment of SADC institutions, including the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, which is mandated with the authority to take decisions and make recommendations to the SADC Summit on matters pertaining to peace and security in the region,” said the acting ED.

Source: Namibia Press Agency