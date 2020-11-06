Namibians celebrate World Cancer Survivors Day

Namibians gathered in the capital on Friday to celebrate World Cancer Survivors Day.

The event held on the first Sunday in June annually, is aimed at celebrating those who have survived cancer and to encourage those still battling it.

Officiating at the event, Health and Social Services deputy minister, Esther Muinjangue said World Health Organisation statistics showed that there were 2 200 cancer cases in Namibia in 2018.

Of this number, 1 047 were male and 1 153 female.

She added that prostate cancer is the highest recorded cancer among men at 19.7 per cent followed by Kaposisarcoma, Lip, Oral and Colorectum cancer, while in women breast cancer topped the list with 27.6 per cent followed by Cervical, Kaposisacoma, Colorectum and Ovarian cancer.

“The cancer burden continues to grow globally and locally exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Many health systems in low- and middle-income countries are least prepared to manage this burden, and large numbers of cancer patients globally do not have access to timely quality diagnosis and treatment,” said Muinjangue.

In countries where health systems are not very strong, the health minister said the survival rates are lower hence the need for awareness of any form and collaborative preventative measures are imperative, through early detection of cancer and management of patients who develop cancer.

She said to manage cancer, social workers in particular play a vital role in working with children and their mothers, the youth, in collaboration with Ministry of Education and adult patients in linking them to community resources.

“I would like to take this opportunity to also mention the need for social workers in the Ministry of Education. With this integration it will enable social workers to prevent and timely intervene on an individual level, family level, community and national level,” Muinjangue said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency