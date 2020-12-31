NamPol officer dies in road accident near Okakarara

A member of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) died instantly on Wednesday afternoon after a private vehicle he was travelling in allegedly crashed into a tower at Ohorongombaranga village in the Okakarara district of the Otjozondjupa Region.

NamPol spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday, said the deceased has been identified as Norman Vries, a sergeant police officer who was stationed at Okamatapati Police Station.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, Mbeha said.

The police officer said Vries was a passenger in a private vehicle which was traveling from Okamatapati to Okakarara and at approximately 60 kilometres east of Okakarara, the 34-year-old driver allegedly avoided hitting goats that were crossing the gravel road.

“The driver then lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a tower that was next to the road. Vries died on the spot,” Mbeha said.

The driver survived the accident with injuries and was taken to the Okakarara State Hospital, where he received medical attention.

The accident occurred at about 14h30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency