NamRA Postpones ASYCUDAWorld Upgrade Go Live Date to May 2026

Windhoek: The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has announced a delay in the implementation of the upgraded ASYCUDAWorld system, shifting the go-live date from April 1 to May 5, 2026.According to Namibia Press Agency, the agency issued a public notice on Wednesday explaining that the postponement is to allow more time for stakeholders to prepare and to provide comprehensive training on the new functionalities of the system. The notice stated that the extension is necessary to ensure stakeholders are adequately prepared and familiar with the newly introduced system capabilities.NamRA has indicated that the upgraded ASYCUDAWorld system will bring several enhancements, including self-assessment, improved selectivity, and a move towards a paperless customs environment. During the extension period, the agency plans to intensify training and capacity-building initiatives for customs and excise officials as well as customs clearing agents.The agency will also continue engaging with stakeholders and implementing s upport measures to ensure readiness for the new go-live date. NamRA has encouraged stakeholders to apply for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) through its Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) to facilitate the transition.In its notice, NamRA reiterated its commitment to modernizing customs operations according to international best practices and improving service delivery to the trading community.