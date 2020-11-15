Namwandi officially inuagurates Chicco Mall in Ongwediva

Founder and Chairman of the International University of Management (IUM), David Namwandi officially inaugurated the ‘Chicco Mall’ belonging to business tycoon Erastus ‘Chicco’ Shapumba at Ongwediva in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

The mall was established in 2018 at a value of N.dollars 140 million in addition to Shapumba’s other business complexes in the towns of Oshakati, Ondangwa, Outapi, Okahao and Windhoek.

While inaugurating the business complex, Namwandi described Shapumba as a man who has distinguished himself as a fine business personality, whose duties are to build the country’s economy, as well as to generate work and wealth.

Shapumba, through the Chicco Group of Companies, he said is not only contributing to the country’s development in terms of infrastructural development but also in job creation.

“I am made to understand that he has a workforce of over 500 employees,” he said.

Namwandi said some of the notable projects that Shapumba has built include shopping malls, office complexes such as the Shapumba Towers and warehouses in Windhoek among many others.

“When our university (IUM) decided to honour Shapumba with our highest prestigious award, an Honorary Doctoral degree in Business and Commerce, we had satisfied ourselves fully that yes he truly deserves to receive such an honour,” he noted.

Namwandi said Shapumba deserves such an award because of his commitment and tireless efforts in developing the country.

Speaking at the same occasion, Shapumba urged the local authorities in the country to support the business community in their respective towns through the development of housing not far from the shopping malls.

“We cannot make good business without customers living in the neighbourhood of the business malls that we are trying to establish,” Shapumba narrated.

He also wants the local authorities to always consult the business community when embarking on projects especially housing.

Shapumba is said to have graduated from being a pole cutter as a young boy to a successful Namibian business tycoon in building supplies.

