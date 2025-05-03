British Soldiers Forced to Limit Drone Training Reports



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom through legislative measures, such as the Access to Information Act (Act 8 of 2022). The Act, she noted, is aimed at empowering citizens with access to information and holding leaders accountable. Her administration, she added, will work to ensure the safeguarding of press freedom in Namibia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah said this in a statement released on Saturday, for the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day. This year’s theme is ‘Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Press Freedom and the Media’. She also urged journalists to report factually, amid the rise of technology and the disruptive potential of AI.





‘We reflect on the important role that the press plays in our democracy as the fourth arm of Government. Crucially, the press is expected to play this vital role in a digital era, which is continuously evolving with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. With the rise of technology and the disruptive potential of AI, the press is expected to inform on the basis of facts and to educate the public, appreciating the critical role it plays in the promotion of good governance,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah said.





She further noted that the rights of media practitioners will always be protected in the execution of their duties. ‘While AI can enhance reporting capabilities through data analysis and content generation, it also poses risks such as disinformation, misinformation and cyberbullying, amongst others. I therefore caution Namibian citizens, media professionals and journalists in particular, to refrain from spreading unverified information which can undermine service delivery, freedom of the press and democratic governance,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed.





The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, in a statement issued on Saturday, also stressed the benefits of AI, such as faster reporting, enhanced access to information and the promotion of free expression. ‘The government acknowledges both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, especially in sectors like media and journalism. While AI can transform industries, it also raises important concerns about governance, human rights and information integrity,’ the statement said.





The ministry maintained that Namibia is dedicated to ensuring that AI development aligns with international human rights standards, protects media freedom and fosters responsible journalism. ‘This commitment is crucial in Namibia, where a free, independent and diverse media landscape is key to safeguarding the right to information and securing the future of journalism in the digital age,’ the statement reads. Namibia currently ranks at number two as the country with the freest press in Africa.

