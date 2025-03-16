Team Namibia Achieves Success at Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge



Windhoek: President of the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso), Dorthea Nangolo, has called for the introduction of an education levy to address the current shortfall in student funding. Speaking at the opening of Nanso’s General Student Council, Nangolo highlighted the gaps in the existing financial support system, particularly the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), which she said cannot cater to all students.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nangolo emphasized that a new funding mechanism is essential to prevent financial exclusion from education. She noted the significant number of students who face financial hardships and systemic inequalities, leading to their inability to continue schooling. Nangolo asserted, “The time has come for us to demand concrete solutions. We must make it clear: education is not a privilege; it is a right.”





Nangolo further discussed the insufficiency of government financial assistance through NSFAF, stressing the necessity for sustainable funding for higher education. She pointed out that while NSFAF plays a crucial role in funding, its current financial resources are inadequate. “NSFAF must be able to sustain itself in terms of funding. And that is why we are demanding collectively for an education levy,” she stated.





The General Student Council session was attended by student leaders from various Namibian higher education institutions, including the University of Namibia, the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the International University of Management, and Welwitchia University. The session reaffirmed Nanso’s dedication to student governance, activism, and advocacy.





Former Secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League, Elijah Ngurare, supported Nanso’s call for an education levy during his address as the main guest of honour. Ngurare encouraged students to unite in their demand for quality education, transcending political boundaries. “I am mindful that today, Nanso is apolitical. I respect that freedom. However, I encourage you to hold hands as a generation and to define your common denominator,” he stated.

