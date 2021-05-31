National wheelchair basketball team announced

The head coach of the Namibian men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, on Monday announced a squad of players that will represent the country at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa, between 22 and 24 September 2021.

The Namibia Wheelchair Basketball Federation recently hosted a four-day high performance camp where national team selectors put players through their paces for selection for the 3x3 national wheelchair team.

The four athletes selected are Ingo David, Termus Nangolo, Roodly Gowaseb and Kamenye Kapuma, while the reserves are Mitch DeWalt, Pedro Nghishiewete and Sebastian Joseph.

Rahgoo, who is based in the United Kingdom, said on Monday that the African qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games will mark Namibia’s first international participation, and will also provide those involved with an opportunity to represent Namibia and grow the sport in the country.

“The selection of the team was based on individual performances at the camp, coaches’ feedback and video analysis, which was used in making the final decision on which athletes will represent Namibia at the 3x3 qualifiers,” he said.

He added that due to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation ruling that teams may only take four athletes to the qualifiers or Commonwealth Games, the selection process was very difficult and saw a lot of talented players being left out.

“Athletes selected are expected to commit to training twice a week either individually or in a small group, in line with COVID-19 regulations. Commiserations to those not selected. Please continue to train as you could be called up to the squad at any time,” Raghoo said, adding that their preparations will be ramped up as the competition date nears.

