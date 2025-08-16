

Fengjie: At an orchard located on the southern bank of the Yangtze River in Chongqing Municipality, the mid-August heat was tempered by the refreshing aroma of navel oranges. “These navel oranges grew up feeding on the water of the Yangtze River,” stated Gao Chengguo, vice Party chief of Yongle Township. The town, known for its scenic hillside views, is now famous for its sweet navel oranges, with sweetness levels reaching as high as 18, a significant increase from the typical level of 12.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Daba Village, a primary growing area for these prized oranges, now boasts over 12,000 mu (800 hectares) of navel orange trees, generating an output value of 180 million yuan (about 25.23 million U.S. dollars) in 2024. This agricultural shift has significantly boosted local income, with the average household earning 120,000 yuan last year. The village’s transition from a coal-dependent economy to a fruit-centric one illustrates a significant environmental and economic transformation.





Previously a major coal-producing county, Fengjie experienced severe ecological damage with forest coverage dropping below 30 percent and 68 percent of land affected by soil erosion. In 2016, the county shut down all coal mines with an annual output of less than 90,000 tonnes, marking a shift towards sustainable practices. Villagers initially resisted the idea of navel orange cultivation, fearing it would reduce their income. However, under the leadership of Fang Jiashu, a new plantation model was implemented, and the industry flourished with the help of green and advanced technologies.





To maintain ecological balance, Daba Village employs environmentally friendly practices, including using insect-attracting lamps instead of pesticides and planting ground cover crops to retain soil nutrients. These methods have successfully reduced fertilizer use by over 300 tonnes and pesticide use by about 4,000 liters annually. Technological advancements, such as plant-protection drones and remote-controlled irrigation systems, have also improved efficiency and yields.





The thriving navel orange industry has encouraged villagers like Huang Kangzhao, who previously sought work elsewhere, to return home. Huang now earns over 100,000 yuan annually by cultivating navel oranges. The industry has also provided a platform for entrepreneurs like Fang Gang, who gained popularity through livestreaming and helped sell hundreds of tonnes of navel oranges via e-commerce.





In 2023, the village introduced a WeChat mini-program allowing users to “adopt” navel orange trees and monitor their growth remotely. This initiative, coupled with tourism ventures like homestays and fruit-picking experiences, attracted 25,000 visitors last year, generating 2 million yuan in tourism revenue.





Daba Village’s focus on integrating agriculture, ecology, and tourism underscores the concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” as emphasized by Wu Min, deputy Party chief of the village.

