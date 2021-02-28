Namibia’s middleweight boxer Lukas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma was on Saturday night crowned the new World Boxing Organisation Africa middleweight champion after his first-round stoppage of Simeon Tcheta from Malawi.

Ndafoluma who fought during the MTC Salute Boxing Academy boxing bonanza showed his intention of claiming the vacant title from the word go as he floored his opponent twice in a space of one minute, 20 seconds.

Tcheta who promised to win the title at a media conference during the week had nothing to show as The Demolisher started attacking him just when the bell rang and a right hook on the chin of the Malawian boxer saw him counted out by the referees.

Meanwhile Namibia’s African Boxing Union featherweight champion Nathanael ‘Natty’ Kakololo showed brilliant boxing skills as he outclassed his opponent Tinashe Mwadziwana of Zimbabwe with a round eight knockout.

Kakololo started the fight like a house on fire as the two boxers exchanged leather with Kakololo dominating the first four rounds.

Mwadziwana started tiring from the fifth round but threw some brilliant jabs that shocked the defending champion who at the end of that round started holding onto his opponent to run down time.

In the eighth round Mwadziwana failed to protect himself and was caught with a right hook on the chin and failed to beat the referees’ count which then saw Kakololo successfully retaining his title at his second defence.

Other bouts on the night saw Shifiona Thomas drawing against Welhem Shili in a four round super bantamweight fight while other super bantamweight fights on the night saw Mateus Nathaniel Heita beating Joseph Abel, and Phillipus Shaanika beating Johannes Morsande.

In the super featherweight category Lazarus Namalambo beat Dominicus Weuyulu while Benhard Benhard beat Ndangi Shapwa in the welterweight category.

Immanuel Joseph defeated Salatiel Moses in a six-rounder super flyweight bout with a round one knockout and Alfeus Shikongo won on unanimous decision against Charles Misanjo after eight rounds of boxing in their super middleweight bout.

In the super lightweight category Nestor Amukotoh beat Andreas Nghinaunye with a first-round stoppage while in the flyweight division Jonas Erastus showed determination as he beat Thomas Gabriel on points despite his opponent having better height than him.

In an interview with the media after his fight Ndafoluma said he worked really hard for this fight and was happy to be crowned a WBO Africa champion.

“Credit should be given to my coaches who made this fight look easy. I was just too good for my opponent, that is why I knocked him out in the first round,” said Ndafoluma who added that he was celebrating two decades of being a boxer from amateur level to now being a professional and winning the title is a cherry on top of his achievements.

Source: Namibia Press Agency