New European Commission Faces Internal Divisions and Geopolitical Challenges.



Brussels: The European Parliament (EP) has confirmed the new European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, marking the start of her second five-year term as president. The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to navigate significant domestic and international challenges as it begins its mandate.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the new 27-member team, which leans to the right, was approved by the European Parliament with 370 votes in favor, 282 against, and 36 abstentions. This vote comes after a complex selection process fraught with political disagreements and debates over gender, political balance, and member state representation.

Von der Leyen, representing the European People’s Party (EPP) in the EP, was reconfirmed as Commission president in July. However, her proposed team faced hurdles, particularly concerning two key nominations: Italy’s Raffaele Fitto and Spain’s Teresa Ribera. Fitto’s nomination was opposed by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (SandD), while Ri

bera’s candidacy faced criticism from the Spanish EPP members due to her handling of a recent natural disaster.

Negotiations among EP leaders from the EPP, SandD, and Renew Europe eventually led to an agreement, ensuring von der Leyen’s team could take office. However, the Commission’s approval, described as the lowest since 1993, reflects ongoing inter-party tensions and compromises.

The newly confirmed Commission is stepping into a landscape marked by both internal and external pressures. Domestically, Europe faces economic challenges and a rise in far-right movements, exacerbating divisions on issues such as immigration and environmental policies. An analysis by Mario Draghi highlights the stagnation in the eurozone economy and the urgent need for increased investment in defense, technology, and green transition.

Externally, geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern instability, pose significant threats to Europe’s trade and security. The return of Donald Trump to t

he political scene adds another layer of complexity to the EU’s strategic environment.

The European Council’s Strategic Agenda 2024-2029 emphasizes the need for stronger defense, competitiveness, and economic prosperity within the EU. Von der Leyen, addressing the EP, reiterated that security will be a key focus for her Commission. Yet, experts argue that the EU’s defense strategy remains constrained by its reliance on NATO, limiting its ability to implement cohesive defense policies.

As the Commission embarks on its new term, it must address these multifaceted challenges with a focus on security, economic resilience, and green development while managing internal divisions and external threats.