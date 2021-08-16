New union for transport and logistics industry workers launched

A new union called Namibia Revolutionary Transport Union (NARETU) was on Monday launched in Windhoek with the aim of advocating for the rights of transport and logistics industry workers.

During the launch at a press conference, NARETU commander-in-chief Petersen Kambinda said the new union has been registered with the Labour Commission and received its certificate on 05 August 2021.

He said the union was established to protect the rights, interests and dignity of workers in the industry who ‘for too long have been crying for help but went unheard.’

‘For too long the grand vision of Namibia, the constitution, has been ignored by transport companies. Workers, your voices and your cries will now be heard. You have become an instrument of change and defence against exploitation of workers in the Land of the Brave, and today spells an end to unchallenged practices and unfair treatment of workers,’ said Kambinda.

He added that truck drivers and many employees in the industry are the backbone of the Namibian economy but they are not valued and are not paid well despite putting their lives and that of their families at risk especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The union will put an end to their suffering by holding company owners accountable, he stated.

“They work at the forefront and around the clock to make sure we have food to eat, medicine to maintain our health, clothes to keep warm and other necessary tools to build infrastructure upon which our economy hangs. Their mistreatment is under recorded, unchallenged and it surely must not be left unattended. Such treatment of cadres in the transport sector like foreigners in their country must end,” stated Kambinda.

He further added that as of last week, the union has registered 800 members from 74 companies. Each member will pay one per cent of their basic salaries per month as membership fee.

Source: Namibia Press Agency