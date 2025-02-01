New Zealand Hosts Multi Ethnic Gala to Celebrate Year of Snake



Wellington: More than 30 different ethnic groups presented traditional music and dance with their own national characteristics and cultural diversity in the New Zealand capital of Wellington on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The cultural performance was held in the National Museum Maori Hall, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the multicultural event was co-hosted by the Multicultural Council of Wellington and China Cultural Center in Wellington. It featured a fusion of music and dance from Maori, Chinese, Indian, Thai, South Korean, Philippine, Irish, Middle Eastern, and Latin American communities.





Held on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, the event was attended by New Zealand government officials, parliamentarians, city councilors, and diplomats.

