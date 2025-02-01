Hot News :

China’s Spring Festival Holiday Brings Cultural Extravaganza for All

Ensuring a Decent Life for Disabled Couple in Shaanxi’s Mountains

1 Dead, 3 Missing After Fishing Boats Run Aground Near Jeju Island

Feature: Chinese Knot Ties Taiwan Artist to Traditional Culture

New Zealand Hosts Multi Ethnic Gala to Celebrate Year of Snake

South Korea’s Export Declines 10.3 Percent in January Due to Fewer Business Days

Search
Close this search box.

New Zealand Hosts Multi Ethnic Gala to Celebrate Year of Snake

Share This Article:


Wellington: More than 30 different ethnic groups presented traditional music and dance with their own national characteristics and cultural diversity in the New Zealand capital of Wellington on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The cultural performance was held in the National Museum Maori Hall, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the multicultural event was co-hosted by the Multicultural Council of Wellington and China Cultural Center in Wellington. It featured a fusion of music and dance from Maori, Chinese, Indian, Thai, South Korean, Philippine, Irish, Middle Eastern, and Latin American communities.



Held on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, the event was attended by New Zealand government officials, parliamentarians, city councilors, and diplomats.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.