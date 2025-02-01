South Korea’s Export Declines 10.3 Percent in January Due to Fewer Business Days



Seoul: South Korea’s export fell in double digits in the first month of 2025 due to fewer business days, government data showed Saturday. Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, decreased 10.3 percent over the year to 49.12 billion U.S. dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.





According to Namibia Press Agency, it marked the first downturn in 16 months on the back of the decline in working days, the number of which shrank 4 days in January compared to the same month of last year, affected by the Lunar New Year’s holidays. The daily average export expanded 7.7 percent to 2.46 billion dollars last month, posting the second-highest January figure.





Import retreated 6.4 percent to 51 billion dollars, sending the trade deficit to 1.89 billion dollars. The trade balance turned into the red in 20 months. Of the country’s 15 major export items, 13 products saw a fall in outbound shipment except chips and computers. Semiconductor export increased 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 10.13 billion dollars in January, topping 10 billion dollars for the ninth consecutive month. The continued growth was attributable to demand for high-end chips such as DDR5 and high bandwidth memory (HBM) used in generative artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets.





Computer export surged 14.8 percent to 820 million dollars, keeping an upward trend for the 13th successive month on steady demand for solid state drive (SSD). Mobile device shipment reduced by 9.4 percent to 1.21 billion dollars, and display panel export dropped by 16.0 percent to 1.09 billion dollars. Automotive shipment tumbled 19.6 percent to 4.99 billion dollars owing to fewer working days, and auto parts export slipped 17.2 percent to 1.57 billion dollars.





General machinery shipment plunged 21.7 percent to 3.41 billion dollars, and export for ships dwindled 2.1 percent to 2.46 billion dollars on solid demand for relatively low-priced oil tankers. Export for oil products dived 29.8 percent to 3.37 billion dollars on lower product price, and petrochemical shipment dipped 12.8 percent to 3.51 billion dollars. Global prices for gasoline and diesel went down 7.4 percent and 7.2 percent each in January on a yearly basis. Dubai crude, South Korea’s benchmark, averaged 73.2 dollars per barrel in December 2024, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier. Steel product shipment was down in single digits to 2.63 billion dollars, while export for home appliances, textiles and secondary batteries declined in double figures to 560 million dollars, 730 million dollars and 530 million dollars each.





Export to the United States shrank 9.4 percent from a year earlier to 9.29 billion dollars in January on lower demand for cars and machinery. Shipment to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) shed 2.1 percent to 8.6 billion dollars on weaker demand for display panels and mobile devices, while export to the European Union (EU) decreased 11.7 percent to 5.04 billion dollars. Export to Japan, Latin America, India and the Middle East retreated to 2.35 billion dollars, 2.06 billion dollars, 1.47 billion dollars and 1.33 billion dollars each.





Regarding import items, the import of three major energy sources, including crude oil, natural gas and coal, reduced by 14 percent to 11.36 billion dollars last month. Non-energy imports slipped 3.9 percent to 39.64 billion dollars on lower business days.

