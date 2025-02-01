Hot News :

China’s Spring Festival Holiday Brings Cultural Extravaganza for All

Ensuring a Decent Life for Disabled Couple in Shaanxi’s Mountains

1 Dead, 3 Missing After Fishing Boats Run Aground Near Jeju Island

Feature: Chinese Knot Ties Taiwan Artist to Traditional Culture

New Zealand Hosts Multi Ethnic Gala to Celebrate Year of Snake

South Korea’s Export Declines 10.3 Percent in January Due to Fewer Business Days

Search
Close this search box.

Urgent: ICRC Arrives to Receive Israeli Hostages in Khan Younis

Share This Article:


Khan Younis: A team of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday arrived in the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza to receive Israeli hostages from al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the ICRC’s presence in Khan Younis marks a significant step in the ongoing process to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. The al-Qassam Brigades, known for their role in the conflict, have been holding Israeli hostages, and negotiations have been underway to facilitate their release.



The situation in Khan Younis has drawn international attention, as the hostages’ release is seen as a critical development in the broader context of regional tensions. The ICRC’s involvement underscores the importance of neutral humanitarian organizations in conflict resolution efforts.



The details of the hostages’ conditions and the exact terms of their expected release remain undisclosed. The ICRC has not provided specific information regarding the timeline or the number of hostages involved. However, their arrival in Gaza signals a possible breakthrough in the ongoing crisis.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.