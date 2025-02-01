Urgent: ICRC Arrives to Receive Israeli Hostages in Khan Younis



Khan Younis: A team of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday arrived in the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza to receive Israeli hostages from al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ICRC’s presence in Khan Younis marks a significant step in the ongoing process to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. The al-Qassam Brigades, known for their role in the conflict, have been holding Israeli hostages, and negotiations have been underway to facilitate their release.





The situation in Khan Younis has drawn international attention, as the hostages’ release is seen as a critical development in the broader context of regional tensions. The ICRC’s involvement underscores the importance of neutral humanitarian organizations in conflict resolution efforts.





The details of the hostages’ conditions and the exact terms of their expected release remain undisclosed. The ICRC has not provided specific information regarding the timeline or the number of hostages involved. However, their arrival in Gaza signals a possible breakthrough in the ongoing crisis.

