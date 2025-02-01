Hot News :

Pakistan’s Weekly Inflation Declines Slightly by 0.36 Percent

Islamabad: Pakistan’s weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Index, has shown a marginal decrease of 0.36 percent on a week-on-week basis, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, during the week ending on January 30, several major commodities experienced a reduction in prices. These included tomatoes, eggs, firewood, electricity charges, wheat flour, and onions. The PBS highlighted these items as contributing factors to the overall decline in weekly inflation.



Conversely, the same period saw a notable increase in the prices of bananas, chicken, sugar, cooking oil, and beef, as recorded by the bureau. Despite the weekly decrease, on a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.44 percent, indicating ongoing price pressures in certain sectors of the economy.

