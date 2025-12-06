Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Otjiwarongo: The seven newly elected Otjozondjupa regional constituency councillors were sworn into office on Friday. Otjiwarongo Magistrate Billy Lutaka officiated the swearing-in ceremony for the regional council members and the management committee.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Paulus Nekundi, the Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor re-elected in the 26 November 2025 regional councils and local authorities elections, was chosen as the chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council’s Management Committee. Serving alongside him as members of the Management Committee are Nelao Amagulu from the Grootfontein Constituency and Uzeraije Tjaverua of the Okakarara Constituency.





The representatives elected to serve Otjozondjupa in the National Council are Okahandja Constituency Councillor Betuel Tjaveondja, George Garab of Otavi, and Eben-Ezer Zarondo, the councillor for Omatako Constituency. The Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) Otjozondjupa Regional Electoral Officer, Victoria Amutenya, presided over the election of the representatives, fulfilling the requirement of Section 27 of the Regional Councils Act No. 22 of 1992 as amended. Tsumkwe Constituency Councillor Petrus Mutji is an ordinary council member.





In his acceptance speech, Nekundi stressed that he considers it a privilege to serve in the top regional political position and promised to steer the council in the right direction. ‘The chairmanship of this council will not be a one-man show; therefore I call on my fellow regional councillors and the entire council management, staff members and the community of Otjozondjupa to work with me as a team so that together we deliver much-needed services to the region, irrespective of people’s political affiliation,’ said Nekundi. He further called on community members to be the eyes and ears of the council, urging staff members to avoid personalising public offices as they are there solely to serve the inhabitants of the region without favour.

