Ngurare Calls for Urgent Land Delivery to Unlock Opuwo’s Economic Potential

Opuwo: Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called for urgent land delivery, increased investment, and stronger collaboration between Traditional and Local Authorities to unlock Opuwo's economic potential.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in a speech read on his behalf at the 2026 Opuwo Annual Trade Fair fundraising gala dinner on Thursday, Ngurare stressed that land remains central to development, warning that without it, economic progress will stall. "Land is the foundation of development. Without land, there can be no housing, no universities, no industries, and no economic expansion," he said.

He called on Traditional Authorities to avail land to local authorities, saying this is critical to enabling structured and accelerated development in line with national goals. "Traditional Authorities are therefore called upon to make adequate land available. This is not merely an administrative necessity; it is a national imperative," he emphasized.

Ngurare further revealed that investors are already showing interest in Opuwo but cannot proceed due to land constraints. He noted that Opuwo has the potential to become a major economic hub, but this requires decisive action and improved coordination among stakeholders. "Opuwo has the potential to become the next economic hub of Namibia. That potential must not remain a promise, it must become a reality," he added.

He also highlighted infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Kunene Highway and the Baynes Hydropower Project as catalysts for economic transformation. Ngurare urged the business community to support the trade fair, noting: "By investing in this Trade Fair is investing in the economic future of Opuwo."