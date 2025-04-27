DARES Forum Unites Over 300 Energy Experts in Abuja



Abuja: The Nigerian Army Team have emerged the overall winners of the Armed Forces of Nigeria International Service Archery Competition, with 20 medals comprising 14 gold, three silver and three bronze medals.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the competition, which began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday in Abuja, featured participants from the three services-Army, Navy, and Air Force-competing in both men and women categories. The Nigerian Navy secured second place with 14 medals, including one gold, six silver, and seven bronze. The Nigerian Air Force followed in third place with six silver and seven bronze medals.





Archery, a sport involving shooting a bow and arrow at a target with ten concentric circles, awards points based on which circle the arrow lands in.





In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, highlighted the timely nature of the competition as a non-kinetic means to address the country’s security challenges. Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, Musa emphasized the importance of physical, mental, and emotional fitness among military personnel to meet national demands and challenges.





He stated that the event aimed to enhance marksmanship and instill core values of integrity, precision, intensity, innovation, and excellence. “Over the past few days, we have not only witnessed the exceptional talent and precision of our outstanding competitors but also the camaraderie and sportsmanship that reflect the core values upheld by our armed forces,” he said.





Musa further noted that archery is a discipline requiring concentration, perseverance, and fortitude, aligning with the fundamental values esteemed in military service, such as accuracy and resolve. He commended participants for their extraordinary abilities and stressed the importance of the collective experiences and camaraderie fostered during the competition.





The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, AVM Nanjul Kumzhi, remarked that the championship showcased the archers’ exceptional skills and accuracy, alongside the camaraderie and sportsmanship characteristic of the armed forces. He noted that the competition involved about 60 participants from the army, navy, and air force and aimed to select a team for upcoming archery championships domestically and internationally.

