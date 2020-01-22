No bail for seventh Fishrot accused Iyambo

A man who was arrested on Monday night (20 January 2020) on the charges of attempting to bribe one of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigating officers involved in the 'Fishrot' scandal, has been refused bail.

Jason Iyambo, 35, was refused bail when he made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court along Luderitz Street here on Wednesday afternoon.

Iyambo was ordered to remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail following an agreement reached between prosecution representative, State Advocate Ezekiel Ipinge, and the accused's privately-instructed defence lawyer Marvin Katuvesirauina in court today.

The prosecution (Ipinge) strongly objected to the granting of bail to accused Iyambo on the grounds that it was not in the interests of the public and the administration of justice to release Iyambo at the moment while ACC's investigations into the 'Fishrot' bribes scandal were still ongoing.

Another ground for the refusal of the bail is the fear that Iyambo may directly or indirectly interfere with the ACC investigations once released on bail.

However, Iyambo's privately instructed defence lawyer Katuvesirauina informed the court that he will bring a formal bail application before court in the next few days in order to have his client released on bail.

Iyambo is charged with contravening Section 34 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2003 for allegedly corruptly offering an amount of N.dollars 250 000 to ACC investigator Junias Iipinge for the investigator to remove some bank accounts cards from the evidence so far obtained by the ACC investigators in connection with the 'Fishrot' scandal.

He is also facing a second charge of obstructing the course of justice for allegedly offered to pay ACC investigator Junias Iipinge an amount of N.dollars 250 000 for the investigator to remove some bank account cards from the evidence of the items obtained by the ACC in connection with the 'Fishrot' scandal.

Iyambo was arrested on Monday night when he allegedly attempted to gain access to the bank accounts cards of the other 'Fishrot' six accused persons.

He was apprehended when the ACC investigators set up a sting operation.

Iyambo is now added to the 'Fishrot' scandal case as the seventh accused person.

His case was remanded until 20 February 2020, pending further police investigations into the matter.

Iyambo made his first court appearance before Windhoek Magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala on Wednesday afternoon.

The other 'Fishrot' six suspects are former Justice Minister, Sacky Shanghala, former Fisheries Minister, Bernhardt Esau and co-accused James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

The six were arrested in November 2019 for their alleged involvement in bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million.

Source: Namibia Press Agency