No bail for Walvis Bay man accused of killing stepson

The Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday denied bail to a 29-year-old man accused of murdering his five-year-old stepson at the town on Friday.

Riddick Narib made his first court appearance before Magistrate Elizabeth Muatunga who postponed the case to 22 March 2023 to allow for further police investigations.

Narib, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, allegedly picked up the boy from a local tuck shop in Walvis Bay’s Tutaleni residential area in Johanna Benson Street on the day of the incident, before taking him to the dunes where he reportedly killed him.

The deceased’s biological mother reportedly received a text message shortly after the incident from an unknown number informing her to pick up her child’s lifeless body from the dunes.

According to the Namibian Police Force, the body of Wilfred Dantani Eiseb was allegedly found by a passer-by half buried in the dunes near the ‘Welcome to Walvis Bay’ road sign, who then notified the police.

The suspect is allegedly married to the deceased's mother but they were not staying together.

Meanwhile, the accused’s family issued an apology and pleaded for forgiveness from the mother and family of the slain boy.

