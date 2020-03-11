No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Namibia to date, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said Wednesday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Shangula said, as of 10 March 2020, nine suspected cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been reported countrywide, but the results of all tests were negative.

He said two suspected cases were recorded in Lüderitz, two in Rehoboth, four in Windhoek and one at the Onandjokwe State Hospital.

There were also two false alarms reported at Okahandja and Oranjemund, he added.

‘I want to underscore that our surveillance system is reliable and that Namibia has no confirmed COVID-19 case to date,’ he said.

The minister further noted that Namibia now has the capacity to carry out confirmatory tests for COVID-19 locally through the Namibia Institute of Pathology.

Source: Namibia Press Agency