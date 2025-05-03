Hot News :

No Further US Tariffs on Russian Exports, Says Deputy Ambassador

New York: The reason for not having additional US tariffs on Russian exports is because there is nothing left to sanction, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy explained in an interview with Ria Novosti. He emphasized that the absence of tariffs serves as a reminder to those advocating for further sanctions against Russia, highlighting the limited scope left for additional economic measures.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Polyanskiy remarked that the notion of imposing more tariffs on Russian exports is merely ‘wishful thinking’ for those who support increased sanctions. He pointed out that US President Donald Trump had not included Russia in the new round of tariffs, which were part of an executive order signed on April 2. This order established reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries, with a base rate of 10%. Higher rates were applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each nation.



In addition, on April 9, Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10% for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, excluding China. The diplomat’s comments reiterated that the decision not to impose additional tariffs on Russia underscores the limited options available for further sanctions against the country.

