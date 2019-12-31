No New Year’s bash due to economic challenges: CoW

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has announced that it will not host a New Year's bash as per its custom over the past years, due to challenging economic circumstances.

After a careful review and taking into consideration the challenging economic conditions CoW will present fireworks display only at 00h00 to welcome the new year, said its spokesperson Botha Ellis here on Tuesday.

Over past years CoW hosted the New Year's bash event on 31st December which includes live performances from various well-known local Namibian artists, where the public would attend for the count down and welcome the new year.

Ellis also indicated that the display of fireworks is prohibited within the city limits and therefore special permits are issued by the Namibian Police Force and City Police.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY